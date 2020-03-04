Slideshow with Links and Text

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I need to develop a responsive page with a slideshow. The slideshow would have a gallery of images but I would also like to display text and links overlaying the images. I’m not really sure how to accomplish this. I assume each slide would require its own div with corresponding CSS for the placement of text and or links. What I am wondering about is whether I should use a slideshow script already written and if so which one. I’m also concerned about intermingling the CSS for the slideshow package and the slides them selves. Any insight would be appreciated.