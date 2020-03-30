Slideshow not displaying on top of a video

Hi all,

I’m super new to coding, I understand how to write and read some code but when it comes to the more technical items I’m a bit lost. I’ve created a slideshow with 2 images which works fine on its own but when I add it into a code that has a video background it just disappears. I suspect it’s because it’s hiding in the background somewhere even though I thought I had set the video as the background element.

I have used ( z-index: -1 ) to make the video the background.

I would love to get some feedback on how to fix this and what elements to look out for?

Thanks

Ash

Unfortunately, as a new member it won’t allow me to post the code. ;(

Welcome to the forums, @ashkcpt.

You can embed code in your post, but you need to format it to display properly. You can highlight your code, then use the </> button in the editor window, which will format it.

Or you can place three backticks ``` (top left key on US/UK keyboards) on a line before your code, and three on a line after your code. I find this approach easier, but unfortunately some European and other keyboards don’t have that character.

If you have a link to a live page which demonstrates the issue, that’s fine, too.

Awesome thanks, will try that. Unfortunately I don’t have a live page with it at the moment.

Here is the code.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Palace Hotel Dragonlink Winners</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<style>
* {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}

body {
  margin: 0;
  font-family: Arial;
  font-size: 17px;
}

#DragonVideo {
  position: fixed;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  min-width: 100%; 
  min-height: 100%;
  width: auto; 
  height: auto; 
  z-index: -1

}

.content {
  position: fixed;
  bottom: 0;
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
  color: #f1f1f1;
  width: 100%;
  padding: 20px;
}

img {
  display: block;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  padding: 30px 0;
  }

.mySlides {display: none;}
img {vertical-align: middle;}


/* Slideshow container */
.slideshow-container {
  max-width: 1000px;
        position: absolute;
        top: 50%;
        right: 0px;
        width: 300px;
        transform: translate(-50%, -50%) }
}

/* Fading animation */
.fade {
  -webkit-animation-name: fade;
  -webkit-animation-duration: 1.5s;
  animation-name: fade;
  animation-duration: 1.5s;
}

@-webkit-keyframes fade {
  from {opacity: .4} 
  to {opacity: 1}
}

@keyframes fade {
  from {opacity: .4} 
  to {opacity: 1}
}

/* On smaller screens, decrease text size */
@media only screen and (max-width: 300px) {
  .text {font-size: 11px}
}


</style>
</head>
<body>
<video autoplay muted loop id="DragonVideo">
  <source src="dragonlink.mp4" type="video/mp4">
  Your browser does not support HTML5 video.
</video>

<div class="content">
  <h1>Palace Hotel Latest Winners</h1>
  <p>26.01.20	$25623.36   
26.01.20	$25623.36
26.01.20	$25623.36
26.01.20	$25623.36
26.01.20	$25623.36   
26.01.20	$25623.36
26.01.20	$25623.36   
26.01.20	$25623.36
26.01.20	$25623.36   
26.01.20	$25623.36</p>
  </div>


<img src="images/Logo.jpg" alt="logo" style="width:25%"/>

<div class="slideshow-container">

<div class="mySlides fade">
  <img src="images/Carlsberg Advert.png" style="width:100%">
</div>

<div class="mySlides fade">
  <img src="images/McDonalds Advert.png" style="width:100%">
</div>

<div style="text-align:center">
  <span class="dot"></span> 
  <span class="dot"></span> 
  <span class="dot"></span> 
</div>

<script>
var video = document.getElementById("myVideo");
function myFunction() {
  if (video.paused) {
    video.play();
    btn.innerHTML = "Pause";
  } else {
    video.pause();
    btn.innerHTML = "Play";
  }

var slideIndex = 0;
showSlides();

function showSlides() {
  var i;
  var slides = document.getElementsByClassName("mySlides");
  var dots = document.getElementsByClassName("dot");
  for (i = 0; i < slides.length; i++) {
    slides[i].style.display = "none";  
  }
  slideIndex++;
  if (slideIndex > slides.length) {slideIndex = 1}    
  for (i = 0; i < dots.length; i++) {
    dots[i].className = dots[i].className.replace(" active", "");
  }
  slides[slideIndex-1].style.display = "block";  
  dots[slideIndex-1].className += " active";
  setTimeout(showSlides, 2000); // Change image every 2 seconds
}

</script>

</body>
</html>