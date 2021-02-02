Hi
My name is frank, I just copied and pasted a few html files with related css file to a new place and after while the the slideshow stopped working, I don’t understand, can I get help?
so I would like to fix the slideshow issue, thank you.
Slideshow isn;t working after the html file containing it was copied and pasted to the new place
Hi
A link to the your site page would help members
to assess your problem and possibly resolve it.
Is this a pure CSS slider? There is no JavaScript in your Codepen, although you’ve tagged your topic “jquery”.
You don’t have the relevant bootstrap css, bootstrap js or jquery files in your page.
<!-- Latest compiled and minified CSS in the head -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-BVYiiSIFeK1dGmJRAkycuHAHRg32OmUcww7on3RYdg4Va+PmSTsz/K68vbdEjh4u" crossorigin="anonymous">
<!-- jQuery first, then Bootstrap JS. at end of html before closing body tag-->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!-- Latest compiled and minified JavaScript -->
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js" integrity="sha384-Tc5IQib027qvyjSMfHjOMaLkfuWVxZxUPnCJA7l2mCWNIpG9mGCD8wGNIcPD7Txa" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
Add them and it will work.
You will also need to add
.carousel-caption{top:0;} or the caption won’t show.
thank you, it is working but the previous code I placed after the second box is still not working as I expect. I don’t understand why, the heights are different. the code
<div class="clearfix visible-sm-block"></div> can you help me please?thank you
It’s working for me in clearing the floats so that they do not snag.
The boxes align 2 by 2 on that smaller screen size now as they were snagging before and the third box was stuck on the right,
They have different content so the heights will be different. Bootstrap3 does not do equal height boxes. You would need bootstrap 4 for that or write your own flexbox code for those grids which would then negate the purpose of using the framework to some extent.
The only thing you can do simply is to add a minimum height to .box and hope it fits the varying content.
.box{min-height:325px}
thank you for help. I do not want to negate the purpose of the framework but modify it. That is why I need help. If anyone can help me that is really good. I looked up on the net but it is not so simple and obvious. I try my own jquery approach, I can post it as a new thread. thank you, frank
First you need to tell us what you want help with? All other questions in this thread have been answered in full.
Then you negate its purpose :). … and you still haven’t said what you want to modify?
by default meaning the heights are considered ‘fix’ so if something changes it , it causes problem. my modification idea is to find a code that makes heights flexible and following the biggest one always in the ‘row.’, indifferent how many elements are there. with other words all heights must follow the tallest one, thank you,