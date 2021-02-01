Slideshow isn;t working after the html file containing it was copied and pasted to the new place

Hi
My name is frank, I just copied and pasted a few html files with related css file to a new place and after while the the slideshow stopped working, I don’t understand, can I get help?
so I would like to fix the slideshow issue, thank you.
A link to the your site page would help members
to assess your problem and possibly resolve it.
coothead
Is this a pure CSS slider? There is no JavaScript in your Codepen, although you’ve tagged your topic “jquery”.
You don’t have the relevant bootstrap css, bootstrap js or jquery files in your page.
<!-- Latest compiled and minified CSS in the head -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-BVYiiSIFeK1dGmJRAkycuHAHRg32OmUcww7on3RYdg4Va+PmSTsz/K68vbdEjh4u" crossorigin="anonymous">
<!-- jQuery first, then Bootstrap JS. at end of html before closing body tag-->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!-- Latest compiled and minified JavaScript -->
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js" integrity="sha384-Tc5IQib027qvyjSMfHjOMaLkfuWVxZxUPnCJA7l2mCWNIpG9mGCD8wGNIcPD7Txa" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
Add them and it will work.
You will also need to add
.carousel-caption{top:0;} or the caption won’t show.
thank you, it is working but the previous code I placed after the second box is still not working as I expect. I don’t understand why, the heights are different. the code
<div class="clearfix visible-sm-block"></div> can you help me please?thank you
It’s working for me in clearing the floats so that they do not snag.
The boxes align 2 by 2 on that smaller screen size now as they were snagging before and the third box was stuck on the right,
They have different content so the heights will be different. Bootstrap3 does not do equal height boxes. You would need bootstrap 4 for that or write your own flexbox code for those grids which would then negate the purpose of using the framework to some extent.
The only thing you can do simply is to add a minimum height to .box and hope it fits the varying content.
.box{min-height:325px}