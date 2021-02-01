Slideshow isn;t working after the html file containing it was copied and pasted to the new place

toronto2009: toronto2009: so I would like to fix the slideshow issue, thank you.

You don’t have the relevant bootstrap css, bootstrap js or jquery files in your page.

<!-- Latest compiled and minified CSS in the head --> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-BVYiiSIFeK1dGmJRAkycuHAHRg32OmUcww7on3RYdg4Va+PmSTsz/K68vbdEjh4u" crossorigin="anonymous"> <!-- jQuery first, then Bootstrap JS. at end of html before closing body tag--> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js"></script> <!-- Latest compiled and minified JavaScript --> <script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js" integrity="sha384-Tc5IQib027qvyjSMfHjOMaLkfuWVxZxUPnCJA7l2mCWNIpG9mGCD8wGNIcPD7Txa" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>

Add them and it will work.