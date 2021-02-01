Slideshow isn;t working after the html file containing it was copied and pasted to the new place

Hi
My name is frank, I just copied and pasted a few html files with related css file to a new place and after while the the slideshow stopped working, I don’t understand, can I get help?
so I would like to fix the slideshow issue, thank you.
Hi
A link to the your site page would help members
to assess your problem and possibly resolve it.
coothead
Is this a pure CSS slider? There is no JavaScript in your Codepen, although you’ve tagged your topic “jquery”.
You don’t have the relevant bootstrap css, bootstrap js or jquery files in your page.
<!-- Latest compiled and minified CSS in the head -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-BVYiiSIFeK1dGmJRAkycuHAHRg32OmUcww7on3RYdg4Va+PmSTsz/K68vbdEjh4u" crossorigin="anonymous">
<!-- jQuery first, then Bootstrap JS. at end of html before closing body tag-->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!-- Latest compiled and minified JavaScript -->
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js" integrity="sha384-Tc5IQib027qvyjSMfHjOMaLkfuWVxZxUPnCJA7l2mCWNIpG9mGCD8wGNIcPD7Txa" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
Add them and it will work.
You will also need to add
.carousel-caption{top:0;} or the caption won’t show.