Slideshow is "empty" initially

Hi,

I am trying to implement the slideshow found here: https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_js_slideshow.asp

It mostly works, but on the initial load of the page, the first image of the slideshow does not show up, I need to click the arrows or the circles once first. What could be causing that?

My implementation can be seen here: https://www.hippoiathanatoi.com/Bestiary/Entry/Ringo

I would also like to tweak it to move the caption text to either above or below the image, so I can allow it to be a bit longer. Would that be feasible with this style of slideshow?