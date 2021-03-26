Slideshow is "empty" initially

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi,

I am trying to implement the slideshow found here: https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_js_slideshow.asp

It mostly works, but on the initial load of the page, the first image of the slideshow does not show up, I need to click the arrows or the circles once first. What could be causing that?

My implementation can be seen here: https://www.hippoiathanatoi.com/Bestiary/Entry/Ringo

I would also like to tweak it to move the caption text to either above or below the image, so I can allow it to be a bit longer. Would that be feasible with this style of slideshow?

#2

It’s probably because you put the script in the head and the slideshow doesn’t exist yet until the body has loaded. Put the script before the closing body tag and re-test.

You won’t be able to put it above the image and have it a fluid height but you should be able to have it below the image by removing the position:absolute from .text (although you may need to give it a background colour to see it properly.)

#3

Both of those changes did the trick, thank you. I thought it wasn’t the placement of the script since it worked partially, but of course that makes sense.

#4

I have, somewhat belatedly, realised that the slideshow is sizing up the photos used to the full width of the page. I can see why, of course. The image, in following the original implementation, has "style=“width:100%” applied in order for it to get the previous & next arrows lined up with the edge of the image.

I can use a larger version of the image, but on a large enough screen that will still mean it gets sized up. Is there a better solution where I still could get image centered and the arrows at the edge of the image even if the image doesn’t fill the whole page?

#5

I’m not sure I’m seeing an issue as the slideshow is in the middle column and the slideshow has a max-width set of 1000px so the image will never be larger than 1000px on any size screen.

If 1000px is too wide for you (although it seems fine to me) then just reduce the max-width of the slideshow.

e.g.

.SlideshowWrapper{max-width:760px;}

#6

That’s what I get for finding “errors” at midnight and not thinking any further about it next morning. Thank you.