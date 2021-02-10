Slideshow is "empty" initially

Hi,

I am trying to implement the slideshow found here: https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_js_slideshow.asp

It mostly works, but on the initial load of the page, the first image of the slideshow does not show up, I need to click the arrows or the circles once first. What could be causing that?

My implementation can be seen here: https://www.hippoiathanatoi.com/Bestiary/Entry/Ringo

I would also like to tweak it to move the caption text to either above or below the image, so I can allow it to be a bit longer. Would that be feasible with this style of slideshow?

It’s probably because you put the script in the head and the slideshow doesn’t exist yet until the body has loaded. Put the script before the closing body tag and re-test.

You won’t be able to put it above the image and have it a fluid height but you should be able to have it below the image by removing the position:absolute from .text (although you may need to give it a background colour to see it properly.)

Both of those changes did the trick, thank you. I thought it wasn’t the placement of the script since it worked partially, but of course that makes sense.

