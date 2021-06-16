Slideshow inside a mobile device

Generally we like you to attempt to build it for yourself first and then we help with your learning process when you get stuck. Otherwise we are just offering work for free and no one learns

If you are looking for a copy and paste approach then there are many examples on the web that are close to what you want. It’s basically a hide and show with js and some elementary html and css styling.

However, I will give you a start as I have an old codepen that is close to what you want and have amended it to hide and show the image.

You will need to add your outline phone image as the background to that div where I have just used rounded corners and a border and you will need to preserve that space so the inner image doesn’t cover it. (Or you could position your phone image on top absolutely using a higher z-index as long as the inner portions of your image are transparent. Or just use rounded corners and a border as in my example.)

The basis is that you use js to add or remove a class to the required element in order to show it. The data-destination attribute on the button points to an element with that ID to identify it.

<button data-destination="myItem1" ...etc ... <li class="content show" id="myItem1">

The data-destination in each button should match a unique id on the item you want to show. If you follow that format you can add as many images as you need as long as you increment the data attributes to match the new ids.