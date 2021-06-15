Slideshow inside a mobile device

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi,

I would like to achive a slideshow like in the image attached. When we click on the text image inside the mobile screen needs to change. Can anyone help me?

dummy
dummy663×569 17.6 KB

#2

Let us see the code you have so far…

#3

This is just a mockup created in XD.

#4

I just found a codepen repo which has almost same functionality but it doesn’t have a text on right side. https://codepen.io/gabmadrid/pen/YzZEbyb