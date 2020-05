Hi there,

I am trying to create a slider which allows users to scroll through some div s.

I have the following which works, but what I would like to do is have one of the boxes faded out to the right of the page “outside” of the visible area. Then when the user scrolls through, have the slide to the left appear off the page and faded out.

This is what I am trying to achieve:



This is the fiddle I have:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/hpbekqvz/1/

Can anyone help me achieve this?

Thanks!