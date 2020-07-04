Slide up & down when click I radio btn in jQuery

I want to create a function when I click Radio2 >> inside that div will append and opened Radio2 button will remove again when I click Radio1 button >> inside that div of Radio1 will be append and Radio1 button will remove and Radio2 container will removed and Radio2 button will append. I can manage this by hide and show but I couldn’t archive that. I want to make that similar append function please anybody know Please help me out by append function else button hide and show function. Append function will really helpful for me and it will very appreciated.

PLEASE HELP ME.

(function(d) { "use strict"; var blockParent = $(".input-block"); var myAccordion = $(".form-row"); blockParent.removeClass("active"); myAccordion.hide(); $(".input-block:first").addClass("active"); $('.form-first').slideDown(); $(".ac-container").on("click", ".label-toggle", function() { if (!$(this) .next() .is(":visible") ) { myAccordion.slideUp(); blockParent.removeClass("active"); $(this) .closest(".input-block") .addClass("active"); $(this) .next() .slideDown("slow", function() {}); } }); })(document);

html { box-sizing: border-box; } *, *:before, *:after { box-sizing: inherit; } body { background: #eee; } form { margin: 0; } h1, h2 { text-align: center; } .ac-container { max-width: 400px; margin: auto; border: 1px solid #ccc; background: #fff; } @media screen and (max-width: 420px) { .ac-container { margin: 0 10px; } } .form-row { padding: 15px 10px; } .form-row p { margin: 0 0 1em; } .label-toggle { -webkit-appearance: none; -moz-appearance: none; border: none; margin: 0; width: 100%; text-align: left; display: block; padding: 7px 10px; background: #ddd; border-bottom: 1px solid #ccc; cursor: pointer; outline: none; transition: background 0.5s ease; } .active .label-toggle { background: #fff; border-bottom: 1px solid #fff; cursor: default; } .active .label-toggle span { font-weight: bold; } .label-last { border-bottom: none; } .label-toggle:before { content: ""; display: inline-block; width: 16px; height: 16px; border: 1px solid #666; border-radius: 50%; background: #fff; margin: 0 10px 0 0; vertical-align: middle; } .active .label-toggle:before { border: 3px solid #fff; width: 13px; height: 13px; background: orange; box-shadow: 0 0 2px 2px rgba(255, 127, 80, 0.8); } .label-toggle:focus:before { box-shadow: 0 0 4px 4px rgba(255, 127, 80, 0.8); } .label-toggle:hover:before { box-shadow: 0 0 2px 2px rgba(255, 127, 80, 0.8); } .label-toggle span { display: inline-block; vertical-align: middle; } .label-toggle small { font-weight: normal; opacity: 0.9; margin-left: 10px; }

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <h1>Login Form</h1> <div class="ac-container"> <div class="input-block active"> <button type="button" class="label-toggle"><span>Radio1</span></button> <div class="form-row form-first"> This is first DIV </div> </div> <div class="input-block active"> <button type="button" class="label-toggle"> <span>Radio 2 <small>(Smaller text)</small></span></button> <div class="form-row"> This is second DIV </div> </div> <div class="input-block active"> <button type="button" class="label-toggle"> <span>Radio 3 <small>(Smaller text)</small></span></button> <div class="form-row"> This is third DIV </div> </div> </div>

