Slide toggle conflict

Hello in one table I have to options so the user to open and see more info.

@foreach (var item in Model.Request) { <tr> <td> @Html.DisplayFor(modelItem => item.RequestTitle) </td> <td> @Html.DisplayFor(modelItem => item.RequestContent) </td> <td> <a href="#" class="showExtra"><i class="fas fa-plus"></i> </a> <a href="#" class="showReplies"><i class="fas fa-info"></i> </a> </td> </tr> <tr> <td> <div class="extra" style="display:none"> extra </div> </td> </tr> <tr> <td> <div class="replies" style="display:none"> <div> replies</div> </div> </td> </tr> }

What I have try is

<script> $(".showReplies").click(function () { $(this).closest("tr").next("tr").find(".replies").slideToggle("slow"); }) $(".showExtra").click(function () { $(this).closest("tr").next("tr").find(".extra").slideToggle("slow"); }) </script>

But It works only for the “extra” class and furthermore it opens all the extra not the first it find . I cannot use ids so I use class. Any idea? Thank you!