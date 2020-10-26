Slide toggle conflict

Hello in one table I have to options so the user to open and see more info.
@foreach (var item in Model.Request)
{
<tr>
<td>
@Html.DisplayFor(modelItem => item.RequestTitle)
</td>
<td>
@Html.DisplayFor(modelItem => item.RequestContent)
</td>
<td>
<a href="#" class="showExtra"><i class="fas fa-plus"></i>
</a>
<a href="#" class="showReplies"><i class="fas fa-info"></i>
</a>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>
<div class="extra" style="display:none">
extra
</div>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>
<div class="replies" style="display:none">
<div> replies</div>
</div>
</td>
</tr>
}
What I have try is
<script>
$(".showReplies").click(function () {
$(this).closest("tr").next("tr").find(".replies").slideToggle("slow");
})
$(".showExtra").click(function () {
$(this).closest("tr").next("tr").find(".extra").slideToggle("slow");
})
</script>
But It works only for the “extra” class and furthermore it opens all the extra not the first it find . I cannot use ids so I use class. Any idea? Thank you!