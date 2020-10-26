Slide toggle conflict

#1

Hello in one table I have to options so the user to open and see more info.

@foreach (var item in Model.Request)
       {
         <tr>
            <td>
                @Html.DisplayFor(modelItem => item.RequestTitle)
            </td>
            <td>
                @Html.DisplayFor(modelItem => item.RequestContent)
            </td>
              
               <td>
               <a href="#" class="showExtra"><i class="fas fa-plus"></i> 
               </a>
               <a href="#" class="showReplies"><i class="fas fa-info"></i> 
               </a>
            </td>
          </tr>
        <tr>
            <td>
                <div class="extra" style="display:none">
                    extra
                </div>
            </td>
        </tr>

        <tr>
            <td>
              <div class="replies" style="display:none">
                <div> replies</div>
               </div>
             </td>
        </tr>
       }

What I have try is

<script>
        $(".showReplies").click(function () {
            $(this).closest("tr").next("tr").find(".replies").slideToggle("slow");
        })

    
        $(".showExtra").click(function () {
            $(this).closest("tr").next("tr").find(".extra").slideToggle("slow");
        })
    </script>

But It works only for the “extra” class and furthermore it opens all the extra not the first it find . I cannot use ids so I use class. Any idea? Thank you!

#2

Are you sure it’s the next tr you want to find? (Hint: If i’m asking you this question, the answer to that is ‘no’, and you should look at your HTML structure again…)

#3

find returns the set of ALL matched elements. If you want it to operate slidetoggle on only the first matched element, you should:

  • Check to make sure it found some.
  • Index the first result appropriately. JQuery selector results can be indexed like an array.
#4

Is the next after the next…:slight_smile: How can I achieve the toggle on that? I have two rows in my structure. In one I have my buttons and the others my data.

#5

Nothing stops you from chaining next() calls…you simply want to move to the next sibling of the next sibling.

#6

And how can toggle only the one no all divs with same class? thank you

#7

See post #3?