Hello,

please see www.forallthetime.com

and

here is the JS

i tried adding HTML and CSS to the codepen, no go… please see www.forallthetime.com for any code you may need

how do i remove the numbers in the circles of my slide show? 1, 2, 3 etc

please pass on the proper code in a code pen so i can copy and paste… keep it simple

thanks!