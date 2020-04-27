Slick Carousel - Nested Syncing Problem

Hi

I have created a nested Slick carousel using Slick - https://kenwheeler.github.io/slick/

Within each inner slide there are 3 slides that autoplays before move onto the next 3 set of slides.

To move between each group of inner slides I have a forward and next button.

The problem I am having is when you click on the main next arrow the slider dots become out of sync.

I have tried everything to get the carousels to sync whenever you interact with it but nothing works.

Here is the example - https://www.spaceoasis.tdf-dev.co.uk/

And here is the JS code:

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/slick-carousel/1.6.0/slick.min.js"></script> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-mousewheel/3.1.13/jquery.mousewheel.min.js"></script> <script> (function($) { $(function() { //INNER SLIDER $('.horizontal-slider').slick({ arrows: true, dots: true, infinite: true, autoplay:true, focusOnSelect:true, autoplay: true, fade: true, cssEase: 'linear', autoplaySpeed: 1700 }); }); }(jQuery)); $('button.slick-arrow').on('click', function (event) { $('.horizontal-slider').slick('slickGoTo', 0); }); </script> <script> (function($) { $(function() { $('.vertical-slider').slick({ arrows: true, dots: true, infinite: true, autoplay:true, slickGoTo: 0, speed: 600, accessibility: false, autoplaySpeed: 6000 }); }); }(jQuery)); </script>

Hope someone can help me with this.

Thanks