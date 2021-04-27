Sliced images in an HTML page get chopped?

With html email all bets are off but here’s a few suggestions.

You’ve applied line-height:0 which would effectively cut all the text short (if you had any) in normal browsers and text would overlap so I would remove that or set line-height:1 but set line-height:0 on the image instead;

Also you are setting images to display block in the style rule but a lot of email clients strip style tags from the code so you need to apply the styles to each image inline instead.

e.g.

<img src="img.gif" width="291" height="52" style="display:block;float:left;" >

Also you added the align attributes in the style block and align attributes are HTML and not css which probably rendered the style block invalid anyway. Barring the fact that you set align twice with different values saying the opposite of each other.

You set the align value like this

e.g. <img align=“absbottom” etc…

Also as @TechnoBear pointed out stop using half pixels as there is no such thing and you don’t need a height on the table as the content will control the height.

You probably also want to add style=“display:block” to the anchors that hold the image unless you have inline content against them. I’m also guessing that your use of float left is not needed either but without real code to test its hard to say.

However none of the above may make any difference as some email clients simply don’t like html

There are some similar tips here: