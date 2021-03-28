Sliced images in an HTML page get chopped?

Hello,

I have no experience in HTML, I just needed to create an HTML version of an email signature, but the images keep appearing chopped up once viewed by a different screen/maybe browser. They look normal to me when I create them and open in safari, then the client gets a chopped pieces (cropped from the top, some of the them not all) of the slices.

an example of code of one of these signatures is the following:



What is it that I’m missing? Does it have to do with the code or with the slices? Slices are not chopped up the way they appear. And why are they appearing well to me but chopped somewhere else? Any guidance is appreciated!

Thanks again!