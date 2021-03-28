Sliced images in an HTML page get chopped?

Hello,

I have no experience in HTML, I just needed to create an HTML version of an email signature, but the images keep appearing chopped up once viewed by a different screen/maybe browser. They look normal to me when I create them and open in safari, then the client gets a chopped pieces (cropped from the top, some of the them not all) of the slices.

an example of code of one of these signatures is the following:

What is it that I’m missing? Does it have to do with the code or with the slices? Slices are not chopped up the way they appear. And why are they appearing well to me but chopped somewhere else? Any guidance is appreciated!

Thanks again!

Welcome to the forums, @abeerqaaty404.

I’m guessing the problem lies with the 140px height you have given the table.

Your individual rows have heights of 52, 13.9, 13.9, and 73, which adds up to 152.8, so something is going to get cut off to fit within the 140px restriction. Anything set to 13.9px will be rounded to 14px, so your content is 13px larger than your table.