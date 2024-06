I am trying to work the edge cases here but cannot fathom why the GitHub logo skews vertically in Firefox (v115.4.0es) but not in Safari (v13.1.1) in a macOS (desktop) environment ?

I know they’re both ancient browser versions and there is no issue on my iDevices (running iOS16+), but I would like to know if it can be remedied ?

The page: http://corkeprojects.co.uk/apps/appGeometricWallpaper/index.html