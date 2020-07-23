Sizing parent div to fit child elements

I’ve been trying to make a simple accordion and decided to try writing one from scratch, using the following code:
<div class="accordion">
<label for="tab-1">Panel 1</label>
<input type="radio" name="tab" id="tab-1">
<div class="tab-content">
Para 1
</div>
<label for="tab-2">Panel 1</label>
<input type="radio" name="tab" id="tab-2">
<div class="tab-content">
Para 2
</div>
<label for="tab-3">Panel 1</label>
<input type="radio" name="tab" id="tab-3">
<div class="tab-content">
Para 3
</div>
</div>
The CSS is as below:
.accordion {
float: left;
display: inline-block;
overflow: visible;
}
input[type='radio'] {
display: none;
}
label {
display: block;
padding: 5px;
background-image: linear-gradient(#262262, #6a66a6);
color: #fff;
}
.tab-content {
color: yellow;
display: none;
padding: 5px;
border: 1px solid #262262;
}
input[type='radio']:checked + label {
color: green;
}
input[type='radio']:checked + .tab-content {
color: red;
display: block;
transition: transform 2s;
}
This works fine, but when the page is loaded, no radio buttons are checked, so the width of the labels is only as wide as the label text? Is there a way of making the accordion div as wide as the widest tab-content?
Also, the transition just isn’t working - I would quite like to fade, or slowly expand them when selected - what am I doing wrong?