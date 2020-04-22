Sizing parent div to fit child elements

I’ve been trying to make a simple accordion and decided to try writing one from scratch, using the following code:

<div class="accordion"> <label for="tab-1">Panel 1</label> <input type="radio" name="tab" id="tab-1"> <div class="tab-content"> Para 1 </div> <label for="tab-2">Panel 1</label> <input type="radio" name="tab" id="tab-2"> <div class="tab-content"> Para 2 </div> <label for="tab-3">Panel 1</label> <input type="radio" name="tab" id="tab-3"> <div class="tab-content"> Para 3 </div> </div>

The CSS is as below:

.accordion { float: left; display: inline-block; overflow: visible; } input[type='radio'] { display: none; } label { display: block; padding: 5px; background-image: linear-gradient(#262262, #6a66a6); color: #fff; } .tab-content { color: yellow; display: none; padding: 5px; border: 1px solid #262262; } input[type='radio']:checked + label { color: green; } input[type='radio']:checked + .tab-content { color: red; display: block; transition: transform 2s; }

This works fine, but when the page is loaded, no radio buttons are checked, so the width of the labels is only as wide as the label text? Is there a way of making the accordion div as wide as the widest tab-content?

Also, the transition just isn’t working - I would quite like to fade, or slowly expand them when selected - what am I doing wrong?