Sizing parent div to fit child elements

I’ve been trying to make a simple accordion and decided to try writing one from scratch, using the following code:

		<div class="accordion">
			<label for="tab-1">Panel 1</label>		
			<input type="radio" name="tab" id="tab-1">

			<div class="tab-content">
				Para 1
			</div>
			<label for="tab-2">Panel 1</label>
			<input type="radio" name="tab" id="tab-2">

			<div class="tab-content">
				Para 2
			</div>
				<label for="tab-3">Panel 1</label>	
			<input type="radio" name="tab" id="tab-3">

			<div class="tab-content">
				Para 3
			</div>
		
		</div>

The CSS is as below:

.accordion {
	float: left;
	display: inline-block;
	overflow: visible;
}

input[type='radio'] {
	display: none;
}

label {
	display: block;
	padding: 5px;
	background-image: linear-gradient(#262262, #6a66a6);
	color: #fff;
}

.tab-content {
	 color: yellow;
	 display: none;
	 padding: 5px;
	 border: 1px solid #262262;
}

input[type='radio']:checked + label {
	color: green;
}
			
input[type='radio']:checked + .tab-content {
	color: red;
	display: block;
	transition: transform 2s;
}

This works fine, but when the page is loaded, no radio buttons are checked, so the width of the labels is only as wide as the label text? Is there a way of making the accordion div as wide as the widest tab-content?

Also, the transition just isn’t working - I would quite like to fade, or slowly expand them when selected - what am I doing wrong?

Hi there chriscordner,

Does this help…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled Document</title>

<style media="screen">
html {
    box-sizing: border-box;
 }
 
*, *::before, *::after {
    box-sizing: inherit;
 }
 
.accordion {
    display: inline-block;
 }

input[type='radio'] {
    position: absolute;
    left: -999em;
 }

label {
    display: block;
    width: 100%;
    padding: 0.3em 0.5em;
    background-image: linear-gradient( #262262, #6a66a6 );
    color: #fff;
    transition: 2s ease-in-out;
    cursor: pointer;
 }

.tab-content {
    height: 0;
    padding: 0 0.5em;
    overflow: hidden;
    color: #ff0;
 }

input[type='radio']:checked + label {
    color: #0ff;
 }
			
input[type='radio']:checked  + label + .tab-content {
    color: #f00;
    height: 100%;
    padding: 0.5em 0.5em;
    border: 1px solid #262262;
    transition: 2s ease-in-out;
 }
</style>

</head>
<body>

 <div class="accordion">
  <input type="radio" name="tab" id="tab-1">
  <label for="tab-1">Panel 1</label>		
  <div class="tab-content">
   Para 1 Para 1 Para 1 Para 1 Para 1
  </div>
  <input type="radio" name="tab" id="tab-2">
  <label for="tab-2">Panel 1</label>
  <div class="tab-content">
   Para 2 Para 2
  </div>
  <input type="radio" name="tab" id="tab-3">
  <label for="tab-3">Panel 1</label>	
  <div class="tab-content">
   Para 3
  </div>
 </div>

</body>
</html>

coothead