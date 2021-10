Try using count($assetArray) which should produce a numeric of zero or an integer.

The if statement parameter count(…) will convert the zero to false and positive integers to true.

Check the free online PHP manual when in doubt:

Try adding declare(strict_types=1); as the first statement in the PHP file which will halt the process and produce errors instead of warnings which may be hidden.