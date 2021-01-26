Size properly background image for all devices

Unfortunately the image you have chosen as your background is not a good approach for a responsive web design.

You simply cannot have all of the image show at its correct aspect ratio and at the same time fill the screen. That is a physical impossibility in the real world as in the web world.

If you need ‘Art direction’ rather than simple image resizing you should be looking at the picture element to supply a number of different versions of the image that are more suitable to the wider (or smaller) screen display.

Cloud Four – 31 Mar 15 Responsive Images 101, Part 6: Picture Element In Parts 3, 4 and 5, we focused on solutions for resolution switching. Now it is time to look at how to solve for art direction. The picture element—the media attribute in particular—is designed to make art direction easy. The element contains a...

The only other solution would be to remove some elements from your background (such as the truck and the people) and overlay them on a more nondescript background.

Designing for the web is about making suitable choices. That usually means catering for your content first and then fitting the design around the content (not vice versa). The choice of images are crucial for responsive design as you need to cater for an infinite variety of screen sizes so you must choose with care and not use images that only work at one size.

Alternatively you could limit your layout max-width to 1600px so that the image doesn’t stretch more than you want. You could also try moving the background-position to show more of the centre of the image or indeed start from the bottom. It may look worse but is worth a try.

In the end its a design question methodology rather than a css fix.