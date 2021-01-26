Size properly background image for all devices

Hello!

I would love to see some new suggestions about how other people are handling a situation like this one.

The image is from Figma on 1600px width.

My question is about the background. In order for the header links to be shown, the background has to be extended as it is on the picture.

But on larger screens lets say 1920, if we place the property “background-size: cover” the image is not shown so nice as you can imagine.

So how do you handle situation like that, that you would like the code to match the design as better as it can be.

Do you stretch the image? Maybe leave the image as it is and change the color of the color of the header?

Have a nice day,

Nikos