Are you looking for a full desk or a conversion? If a full desk, definitely go for an electric version. I have a hand crank version that I bought from IKEA in my home office, and it’s more of a pain than it’s worth. Not difficult to use but the mechanism doesn’t work as well as I’d like nor is it the most sturdy thing out there.

If you’re looking for a desk conversion I just bought one off Amazon that I’m enjoying so far. Smooth up and down operation and is very sturdy.

Can’t help you on the bike/treadmill versions. I’ve heard of them, but can’t imagine them being productive for someone who codes for a living…