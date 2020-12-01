Site's Javascript Won't Load in Browser on HTTPS, ok on HTTP

Hi,

The first thing I would do is to redirect http://grandmaswarehouse.com to https://grandmaswarehouse.com . Normally there is an option in your CPanel to do this. Otherwise you can use an .htaccess file to force HTTPS.

As to the fact that assets included via HTTP won’t load on a site served via HTTPS site, this is expected behaviour. If you look at your browser’s console (usually accessed by the F12 key) you will see:

See here for further details on the error: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Security/Mixed_content/How_to_fix_website_with_mixed_content

The way to fix this is to use the HTTPS version of jQuery.`So this:

<script type="text/javascript" src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.4.2/jquery.min.js"></script>

becomes:

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.4.2/jquery.min.js"></script>

That’s quite an old version of jQuery by the way. You might want to look at updating it?