Sites goes live but can Google index it?

Is my site blocking search engine crawlers. My site english-teacher-david.co.uk has been live a week and I can tell it does not appear in Google organic search results. Yes I may be being impatient but I just want to know if my site is blocking the bots from indexing my site. Also is there a tool out there just to answer this rather that the glut of free reports that spew out a “You score 1 / 1000 you need our SEO experts now blah blah”.

P.S. I have just registered the site to track in Google Search Console (5 mins ago) and it reports, “Processing data, please check again in a day or so”

Thanks in advance,

David