Sites goes live but can Google index it?

Is my site blocking search engine crawlers. My site english-teacher-david.co.uk has been live a week and I can tell it does not appear in Google organic search results. Yes I may be being impatient but I just want to know if my site is blocking the bots from indexing my site. Also is there a tool out there just to answer this rather that the glut of free reports that spew out a “You score 1 / 1000 you need our SEO experts now blah blah”.

P.S. I have just registered the site to track in Google Search Console (5 mins ago) and it reports, “Processing data, please check again in a day or so” :slight_smile:

Thanks in advance,
David

Getting a site on Google can take time. I looked at your site and I didn’t see anything that would block the googlebot. Here are some tips to get your site on Google faster:

  • Add a sitemap.xml file. This tells Google what pages to crawl.
  • Request your sitemap to be indexed. You can do this is the search console.

Good luck!

1 week seems toooo short…
Maybe you should take at least one month, surely it also depends on your off-site promotion…
Check the Search Console on crawling and indexing status of your site. Ye, to ensure a crawl and index, you’d better create a XML sitemap and robot.txt…
And still, your site is still http, not https?

And that’s your answer to “can Google crawl my site?”. If it encounters any problems, they will show up there.

You might find this helpful:
https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/70897

Thanks guys :slight_smile: