SitePoint Premium Offline

Hi All,

Wanting to get some feedback from anyone who uses SitePoint premium around the new dashboard and how well this works when offline. We have made some improvements and want to see if this has made the experience any better.

The feedback you provide us will help us work out what we need to do with offline support.

Things I am interested in finding out are:

Can you access content offline

Do you understand how to find content offline?

Do you use our content offline?

If you could change anything about our offline mode what would it be?

Any other comments on the product are much appreciated.