SitePoint premium membership and .MOBILE format

Hi, I just saw this dialog going back and forth and feel encouraged to put in my two cents.

Honestly, I am quite disappointed with the so-called offline availability of books. This worked fantastically when we could download, it hasn’t worked for me once the new way. No, I am not disappointed enough to ask for a refund. I think you do wonderful work (and you seem to be the nicest people in tech) but the offline availability just doesn’t work for me.

As a technical person, I would like to know how this offline availability is supposed to work. An illustrated how-to guide (step by step instructions with checks to confirm that the desired action has been performed) for the various operating systems would be nice. I would also like to know where, exactly, the data files are being created on my device (I use a Windows 10 laptop, an iPad/iPhone, and an Android phone) rather than leaving this a mystery. I imagine most people don’t like to have something installed on their device without knowing what it is and where it goes. I would at least be able to confirm that the files have indeed been downloaded. Just as an example, when you click on make this file available offline, there is, after a sort while, a message that the the file has been downloaded. Then, if I do the same thing again, it gives me the same message. Apparently it doesn’t know that the files have been downloaded already once, or they disappear from the device for some reason. And how does the offline reader (does it have a name?) access these files?

And going to SitePoint.com/premium offline, like you suggested above, does not work. It just tells me that I don’t have an internet connection and stops there. It does not show me anything regarding downloaded books.

Maybe there is something missing in the instructions or maybe I just don’t know how to follow something that should be simple. Also, as a subscriber for more than two years already I understood that I should still be able to download certain titles, but it is not clear which ones, or how to find them (like, is there an area of the library that contains only downloadable titles?)

Overall, I would prefer a smaller selection of titles with an ability to download them than a rather unlimited selection of titles that I cannot read offline.

I appreciate the chance to voice my opinion in this forum and would be interested in hearing more from other subscribers regarding the subject of offline availability. Thank you!