Hi Brent,

Nope that is all you need to do. What that does is downloads the entire book into offline storage. You could then go on and do the same for other books. If you come back then one day offline and go to SitePoint.com/premium any book you made available offline will show up and you should be able to open them and continue reading where you were.

As for it continue from where you were last reading the app should always remember this without any action from you. I will test this today and get back to you on this as it could be an issue with the iPad and how that works so let me test and confirm that.

Thank you.