I kindly ask you to inform me if premium membership supports also Kindle format like . MOBI format?

It is very hard to read online without Amazon Kindle support or at least .EPUB format. Is this technically possible?

If I understand the current Kindle formats (AZW3, KF8, and KFX) are based on MOBI and is a proprietary format exclusively used on Kindle devices but we can still send them to Kindle devices.