Sitepoint issue: Why am I required to use a password for using the forum?

If I want to use the Sitepoint forum I should login with a password.
But,
I have already logged in with my Google account, so why am I required to use a password?
You shouldn’t be prompted for a password since the site uses SSO and if you logged into SP, then the forums should work fine.
Perhaps your cookies got messed up. Try logging out and logging back in?