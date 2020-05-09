I was very surprised to see that my name had been removed from an article I wrote years ago: Managing CSS Stacking Contexts in a “Hostile” Environment.
I reached out twice to the team with no avail.
What should I do next?
Sitepoint is falsely attributing articles to its own team. WTH?
I’ve reported it to the powers that be.
Hi,
We have just updated our blog and having a few small issues. I will follow up on this for you and get it sorted. Thanks and sorry about that.
Thanks @gandalf458 @mrlagmer
I can totally understand the small issues, I was mostly concerned by the fact that my emails were not answered.