Sitepoint is falsely attributing articles to its own team. WTH?

I was very surprised to see that my name had been removed from an article I wrote years ago: Managing CSS Stacking Contexts in a “Hostile” Environment.
I reached out twice to the team with no avail.
What should I do next?
I’ve reported it to the powers that be.
Hi,
We have just updated our blog and having a few small issues. I will follow up on this for you and get it sorted. Thanks and sorry about that.
Thanks @gandalf458 @mrlagmer
I can totally understand the small issues, I was mostly concerned by the fact that my emails were not answered.
Yeh sure. What address did you send them to? Just so I can see why we did not respond.
I sent the first email to supportatsitepintdotcom, Bill M. replied saying that April would come back to me.
Thanks.
Just so you know we still working on a fix for this. I have a developer looking into it.
Cheers.
Hey,
So this issue has now been solved and we fixed your post so it does show you again as the Author. Thanks for reaching out and sorry you had such trouble getting in contact to have it resolved.
Cheers.
Thank you!