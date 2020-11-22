Sitepoint first impressions

There is plenty of useful stuff available on Sitepoint. That’s ok. I went to search for “Forth”… nothing. “Blazor”… nothing. I tried searching for things on the Scala language… nothing. Maybe I’m not using the search tool correctly?
Welcome to the forums @Budsy1
There’s quite a long list of programming languages you probably won’t find here, unfortunately. I think you’ll just find the most popular web languages here.
You could always ask if they’d be interested in you writing an article or two to introduce other languages.
