SitePoint Community CORS and 40X's

Noticing in my console i’m getting a lot more errors than usual coming from the forum pages at the moment… 404’s, 403’s, 429’s about the 404’s/403’s… lot of CORS violations…
Dont have a ‘ping the staff’ button…
I’ve pinged …
Thanks I will take a look. I know our ad partners seem to be generating a lot of errors of late so I will take a look and let you know if that is the cause.
Cheers.