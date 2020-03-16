Sitepoint books for .Net

Hi,

Sorry it took so long to get back. I was having issues logging into community with Firefox and Edge, not user it is my security / ad blocker settings. Just try a bare bones Chrome to log in. I am a C# developer so I spent most of my time using Microsoft Solutions for work.

The book I am interested in is C#8.0 and .Net Core 3.0 Modern Cross-Platform Development. Also interested in C# and .Net Core Test-Driven Development.

Would be nice if Sitepoint could pick up more Packt books for Microsoft subjects.

Thanks David