Is Sitepoint going to get Golang or Python books from Packt Books? This two languages are very popular right now, can you include on the collection?
Sitepoint books for Golang or Python?
Hi,
Thanks for the feedback. Yes we have a number of python books: https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/search?q=python&firstSearch=true
We are always adding more. We do have a number of new packt books to hit the collection in the new year.
We could do with more golang at current we have only the 1: https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/books/level-up-your-web-apps-with-go
I will pass this feedback onto the books team.
Cheers.
2 Likes