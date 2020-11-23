SitePoint books don't include indexes, why?

Why doesn’t SitePoint include indexes in their books. They are the only IT publisher I know of that excludes these. Whether it’s printed, an eBook, or online for us Premium user’s. It make it extremely difficult to use as reference material.
Thanks for the question. Let me follow up for you with our book team.
Thanks for your feedback, @magnus_lash. Earlier in SitePoint’s history when printed books made up a much larger part of our market, we did include indexes in our books. However indexing is a manual and very time-consuming job, which generally requires the use of a professional indexer. Without significant customer demand it’s a cost that we could no longer justify as a small publisher. We are investigating options that may allow us to bring back indexes in future.
