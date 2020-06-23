Sitepoint books as epub?

Hallo,
I want to read the sitepoint-books on my pocketbook as an ePub. How can I do that ?
I do not want connect the reader to the internet. I store my books in calibre. Is there a possibility to do this ?
Hi @erhard1, unfortunately I’m sorry to say that we do not allow for downloads of books from SitePoint Premium. This is due to the licensing restrictions we have in place from our partner publishers. We do have the capability for offline reading via the web reader, but if you want to use a Kindle or other ereader that probably won’t help you, I’m afraid.
