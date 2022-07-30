SitePoint account

Hi,
How do I delete my SitePoint Premium account?
Hi,
Your best course of action would be to contact SitePoint support, either by e-mail or through their help portal.
Details are here: https://www.sitepoint.com/contact-us/
Thanks! I will immediately.
Too bad. I’ve got an automatic reply with FAQs: ‘visit your membership settings page and scroll down to the “Membership plan” heading’. But such a page does not exist! Very strange and unfair from their side.
There may be nobody around to reply directly over the weekend, but I’ll make sure somebody is aware of your request.
Presumably this is a paid account you are talking about?
Yes, it is. Thanks for your help.
