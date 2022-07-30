SitePoint account

Community
#1

Hi,
How do I delete my SitePoint Premium account?

#2

Your best course of action would be to contact SitePoint support, either by e-mail or through their help portal.

Details are here: https://www.sitepoint.com/contact-us/

1 Like
#3

Thanks! I will immediately.

1 Like
#4

Too bad. I’ve got an automatic reply with FAQs: ‘visit your membership settings page and scroll down to the “Membership plan” heading’. But such a page does not exist! Very strange and unfair from their side.

#5

There may be nobody around to reply directly over the weekend, but I’ll make sure somebody is aware of your request.

Presumably this is a paid account you are talking about?

#6

Yes, it is. Thanks for your help.

1 Like