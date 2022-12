Hello,

I am experiencing troubles with getting my sitemap indexed in GSC.

For most pages I get the following error: crawled – currently not indexed.

Site is +1 y.o. However, I only submitted the sitemap 2 months ago.

My sitemap can be found here: https://ladykiller.nl/sitemap_index.xml.

I have used yoast plugin to generate the sitemap.

Can anybody help me out regarding this issue?

All help is highly appreciated!

Warm regards,

John