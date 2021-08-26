Site transfer from local server to remote hosting

Thanks for your reply!

regarding an e-mail… It’s set in BIND9 zone file residing on my local computer. I want to use exactly the same address, but from a remote server. Right now I use Postfix-Dovecot on my local Ubuntu machine. Maybe it’s just easier to rename a zone file or something… And them to set up same e-mail account on hosting?

As per SSL, I use Truecrypt locally… I think it also works on hosting. Though it’s something I’ll have to look into, 'cos I have no clue. Hosting support probably will tell. With db it’s an easy part. They have Hepsie CP on VPS coming pre-installed. Though, of course I would prefer CPanel, but they charge extra for it.

The weird part though… I requested Ubuntu OS on VPS hosting, and it says that it’s Ubuntu in hosting info page. BUT… When I open SSH terminal from within my hosting account page… And check this:

cat /etc/os-release

I see this:

NAME="CentOS Linux" VERSION="7 (Core)" ID="centos" ID_LIKE="rhel fedora" VERSION_ID="7" PRETTY_NAME="CentOS Linux 7 (Core)" ANSI_COLOR="0;31" CPE_NAME="cpe:/o:centos:centos:7" HOME_URL="https://www.centos.org/" BUG_REPORT_URL="https://bugs.centos.org/"

Does it mean, it’s actually CentOS and NOT Ubuntu? And if so… may I and can I install Cpanel myself on hosting then?