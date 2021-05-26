Site transfer from local server to remote hosting

Hello! Right now I’ve got a web site “living” on my local physical machine on my premises. Ubuntu 16.04 (+PHP, MySQL and Apache). I’ve purchased a VPS hosting and I want my site from now on to “live” there. My question is… Would it suffice just to change the DNS settings for this site at site’s domain registrar OR is there anything else I should worry about?
Well first make sure you have deployed your code from your local host to the hosting company. Once you have the files there and deployed, then yes, you can go to the site’s domain registrar and change the DNS to point to the hosting providers name servers. After this change, you typically have to wait a few hours to 24 hours for the DNS system to propagate. I usually see anywhere from 2-4 hours. When that is complete, your domain should then be showing your new site on your host.
Thanks for your reply!
regarding an e-mail… It’s set in BIND9 zone file residing on my local computer. I want to use exactly the same address, but from a remote server. Right now I use Postfix-Dovecot on my local Ubuntu machine. Maybe it’s just easier to rename a zone file or something… And them to set up same e-mail account on hosting?
As per SSL, I use Truecrypt locally… I think it also works on hosting. Though it’s something I’ll have to look into, 'cos I have no clue. Hosting support probably will tell. With db it’s an easy part. They have Hepsie CP on VPS coming pre-installed. Though, of course I would prefer CPanel, but they charge extra for it.
The weird part though… I requested Ubuntu OS on VPS hosting, and it says that it’s Ubuntu in hosting info page. BUT… When I open SSH terminal from within my hosting account page… And check this:
cat /etc/os-release
I see this:
NAME="CentOS Linux"
VERSION="7 (Core)"
ID="centos"
ID_LIKE="rhel fedora"
VERSION_ID="7"
PRETTY_NAME="CentOS Linux 7 (Core)"
ANSI_COLOR="0;31"
CPE_NAME="cpe:/o:centos:centos:7"
HOME_URL="https://www.centos.org/"
BUG_REPORT_URL="https://bugs.centos.org/"
Does it mean, it’s actually CentOS and NOT Ubuntu? And if so… may I and can I install Cpanel myself on hosting then?