Site transfer from local server to remote hosting

Well first make sure you have deployed your code from your local host to the hosting company. Once you have the files there and deployed, then yes, you can go to the site’s domain registrar and change the DNS to point to the hosting providers name servers. After this change, you typically have to wait a few hours to 24 hours for the DNS system to propagate. I usually see anywhere from 2-4 hours. When that is complete, your domain should then be showing your new site on your host.