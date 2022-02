Hey all! New here. I have a scrolling problem with one of my sites, and I’m not sure if it’s HTML, CSS, or JS that is causing it. it’s at https://www.morgancc.edu/gala/ It tends to scroll very slowly if you use the scroll wheel on your mouse. I have taken out any custom JS and disabled lazy loading, but I still have the issue. I would appreciate any help or tips!

(I can code, but I developed this one in Webflow. I have already been to their community support group, but no help there.)