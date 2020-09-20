Site not secure

My website appears to be insecure on the home page but it’s ok on other pages. I have used the Astra theme to create it. Anyone, please advise
URL removed by gandalf458 - not required
Since you’re not using an SSL certificate I suggest you ask your host for one. Then your visitors can access your site over https.
