Site Logo is not showing up in mobile search result

My site logo is not showing up is mobile search, Although it is showing on desktop. I have a site on WordPress.

Website - https://einsstark.tech

Screenshot

Screenshot_2020-04-16-01-08-57-30720×855 43 KB

Hi @einsstark and warm welcome to the forum.

Please check the following link which may suggest why the image is not showing:

https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Feinsstark.tech%2F&showsource=yes&showoutline=yes

From your “tabs” I assume you mean the favicon of your site. If it’s shown on search results is decided by the search app you use.

Try another app or browser on your mobile for doing the search. Compare the results of searching in a browser (say: using bing in firefox) between PC and mobile and tablet.

